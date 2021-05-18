Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%.

Shares of RKDA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 1,186,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,888. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.