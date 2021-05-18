AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $150.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.11. 134,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,265. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $102.95 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $115,276,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 193.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

