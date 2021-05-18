AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APP. UBS Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.67.

APP opened at $62.44 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

