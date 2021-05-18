Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $164.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

