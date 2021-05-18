Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:APDN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

