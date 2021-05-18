AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Announces Earnings Results

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ APPH traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,924. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,026.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

