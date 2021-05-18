Apellis Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,216 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 751% compared to the typical daily volume of 613 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,100 shares of company stock worth $1,200,704 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLS traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.06. 6,209,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

