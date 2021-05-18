Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

APLS stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $116,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

