Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

In related news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at $337,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

