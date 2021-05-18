Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives $5.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 13,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,523. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.70 million, a PE ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,675.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,021. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

