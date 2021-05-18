Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Issues Earnings Results

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. 2,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,149. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $95,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $372,094.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

