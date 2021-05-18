Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.30

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 401753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

