Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ANGN opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

ANGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.