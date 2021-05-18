Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of PLAN opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $2,577,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

