Analysts Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $164.14

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,868 shares of company stock worth $2,320,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,876,000 after buying an additional 111,494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after buying an additional 310,044 shares during the period.

Shares of WING traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,769. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.76, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.12. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.