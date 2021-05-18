Analysts Set Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) PT at C$14.86

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNS shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

TSE UNS traded down C$0.36 on Friday, reaching C$14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 115,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,721. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$3.25 and a 12-month high of C$14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.31. The stock has a market cap of C$615.04 million and a P/E ratio of -16.38.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

