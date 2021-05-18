Analysts Set Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target at $22.13

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 252,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

