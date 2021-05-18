Analysts Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) PT at $41.13

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Telos alerts:

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $4.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 141,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,639. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.