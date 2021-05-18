Analysts Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) PT at GBX 333.57

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.57 ($4.36).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 266 ($3.48). 358,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 268.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

