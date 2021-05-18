Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Price Target at GBX 446.27

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 449.45 ($5.87).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

LON HSBA traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 443.40 ($5.79). 11,614,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,215,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 435.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 409.07. The company has a market cap of £90.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

