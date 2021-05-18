Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for UiPath (PATH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UiPath (NASDAQ: PATH):
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $68.10 on Tuesday.
In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last 90 days.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.