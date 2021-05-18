Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.66 Billion

Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post sales of $10.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.46 billion to $11.30 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $39.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.20 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $74,121,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $55,171,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.61. 42,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $116.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.