Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $642.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to announce sales of $642.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $637.60 million and the highest is $647.00 million. Lazard posted sales of $542.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on LAZ shares. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

LAZ stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lazard by 48.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

