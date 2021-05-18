Analysts Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.65. KemPharm reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 268.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40).

Several research analysts have commented on KMPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. 8,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,328. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $40.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

In other news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $122,000.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

