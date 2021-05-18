Analysts Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.11). DHT posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 109.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist began coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $21,966,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 3,860,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

