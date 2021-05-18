Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 455.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,380. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.78, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

