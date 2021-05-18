Analysts Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Post $1.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Cabot reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,642.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $103,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 306,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,979. Cabot has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

