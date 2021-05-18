Analysts Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.38). Seagen posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Seagen stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,104. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.69. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,841. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Seagen by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

