Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.51. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $131.14 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $74.85 and a 12 month high of $136.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $8,628,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

