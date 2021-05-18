Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.09. Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.16. 171,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $71.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

