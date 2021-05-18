Analysts Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Posted by on May 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce $5.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.43 billion and the lowest is $5.37 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 139.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.