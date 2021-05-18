Analysts Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce $5.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.43 billion and the lowest is $5.37 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 139.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

