Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Amicus Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 86,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,951. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,391.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

