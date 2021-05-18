AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.480-4.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.080-1.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.02. 12,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

