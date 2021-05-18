AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 46.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 35.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $118.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.39.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.