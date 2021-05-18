Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $257.15 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $126.05 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,927. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after acquiring an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

