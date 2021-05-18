Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $219.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins downgraded Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

