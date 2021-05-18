American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMWL. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of AMWL opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,402 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,404.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

