American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 490.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Well were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,599,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Well by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,958,000 after buying an additional 2,095,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after buying an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. American Well Co. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,402 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,404 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.