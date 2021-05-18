American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-$79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,978. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

