American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at CIBC

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOT.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.75.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$4.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.55. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$4.70. The firm has a market cap of C$348.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.