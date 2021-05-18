American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 7,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 149,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 71,276 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 7,613.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 71,264 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,095 shares of company stock worth $17,972,996 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $130.57.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.