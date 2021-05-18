Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Ameren stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,548. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

