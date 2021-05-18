Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $81,456,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

