Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Truist

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMTB. Raymond James raised Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $448,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

