Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $422,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,270.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,297.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,476 shares of company stock valued at $437,631,187 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.