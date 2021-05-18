Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $422,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN stock opened at $3,270.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,297.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,476 shares of company stock valued at $437,631,187 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
