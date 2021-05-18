Amar Maletira Buys 5,419 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CFO Amar Maletira bought 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,720,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,434,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,208,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

