ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Issues Earnings Results

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALXO stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

