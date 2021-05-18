Aluna.Social 24 Hour Volume Hits $214,700.00 (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Aluna.Social coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aluna.Social has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $214,700.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aluna.Social Profile

Aluna.Social is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,224,245 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Aluna.Social Coin Trading

