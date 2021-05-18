Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$56.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.94.

AIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total value of C$420,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,567.60. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,548.76. Insiders have sold a total of 14,180 shares of company stock worth $837,996 over the last quarter.

TSE AIF traded up C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.49. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.