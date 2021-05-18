Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 139.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.